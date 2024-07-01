Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $68.50

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.