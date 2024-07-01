Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $142.92

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $311,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XYL opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

