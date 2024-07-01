Brokers Issue Forecasts for Triumph Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Triumph Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 83.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.