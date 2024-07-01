Brokers Issue Forecasts for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $262.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

