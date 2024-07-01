Brokers Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$76.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$64.82 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.76.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

