Brookstone Capital Management Buys 586 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,717,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 198,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $96.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

