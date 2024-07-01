Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,697 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.