Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $249.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $252.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

