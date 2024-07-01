Brookstone Capital Management Has $551,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $541.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.19 and a 200-day moving average of $557.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

