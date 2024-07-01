Brookstone Capital Management Has $598,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,316,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $246,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,894 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.79 and a beta of 1.03. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

