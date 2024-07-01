Brookstone Capital Management Invests $511,000 in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTQI. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

