Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,100,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,958,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

