Brookstone Capital Management Sells 198,950 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,950 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,659.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BSEP opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

