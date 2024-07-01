Brookstone Capital Management Sells 327 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $134.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

