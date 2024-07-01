Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,648 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $21.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

