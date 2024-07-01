Brookstone Capital Management Sells 98 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,206 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $321.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.93 and its 200-day moving average is $332.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

