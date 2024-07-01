Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after buying an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after buying an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $138.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.