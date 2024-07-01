Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $132.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.