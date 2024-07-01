BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 13.2%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Approximately 191,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 604,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Get BSF Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at BSF Enterprise

In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Graham Duncan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,611.32). In related news, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of BSF Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,611.32). Also, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,445.26). 57.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.