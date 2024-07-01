BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 13.2%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFAGet Free Report) dropped 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Approximately 191,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 604,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Insider Activity at BSF Enterprise

In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Graham Duncan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,611.32). In related news, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of BSF Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,611.32). Also, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,445.26). 57.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.