BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSRTF opened at $11.96 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

