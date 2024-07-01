BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in June

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.3 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.60.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.