Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Butler National Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.93.
Butler National Company Profile
