Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.