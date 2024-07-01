Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 515,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,536.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

BZZUF opened at $38.75 on Monday. Buzzi has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $43.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

