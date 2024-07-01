BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLLY opened at $19.00 on Monday. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

