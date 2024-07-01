BWS Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – BWS Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Talen Energy in a research report issued on Friday, June 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLNE opened at $111.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy ( OTCMKTS:TLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million.

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.