C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $10.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $317.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.10. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. On average, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
