Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Head to Head Comparison

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Costamare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Costamare 19.26% 12.61% 5.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Costamare 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadeler A/S and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.82%. Costamare has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 28.99%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Costamare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Costamare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 18.68 $12.44 million N/A N/A Costamare $1.74 billion 1.11 $385.75 million $2.58 6.37

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

Costamare beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.