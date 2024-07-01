Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cadre has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cadre

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cadre by 32.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 113,722 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,990,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 127.5% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

