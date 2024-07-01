CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$25.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.92. CAE has a one year low of C$23.74 and a one year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2942656 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.