Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,473 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.35. 6,521,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,155,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

