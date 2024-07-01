Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.89. 7,653,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,441,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

