Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $12.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.83. 47,175,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

