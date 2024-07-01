Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during midday trading on Monday. Calbee has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $22.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.
Calbee Company Profile
