Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during midday trading on Monday. Calbee has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $22.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

