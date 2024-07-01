Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.
Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
