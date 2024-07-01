Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Down 0.2 %

CCCMF stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Get Cancom alerts:

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.