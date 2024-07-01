Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALNY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.00 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $252.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

