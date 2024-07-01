Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 191.29% from the company’s current price.

MicroVision Stock Performance

Shares of MicroVision stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,871. MicroVision has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $212.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,474,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 741,913 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 74.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in MicroVision by 19.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 194,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,344,239 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

