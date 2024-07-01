Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 191.29% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MicroVision stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,871. MicroVision has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $212.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
