Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EVE Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVEX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 156,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $888.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.37. EVE has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that EVE will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

