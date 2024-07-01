Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $147.62. 272,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

