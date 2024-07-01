Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 136,224 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.58. 484,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

