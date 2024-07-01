Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Carlsberg A/S Company Profile
