Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 7,583,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 31,294,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,317.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

