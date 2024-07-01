Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 486,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,004,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.