Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 870.4 days.
Cascades Price Performance
Cascades stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.
Cascades Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.