Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

