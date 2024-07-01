Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $170.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

