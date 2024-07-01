Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock opened at C$70.00 on Monday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$70.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.00.
About Cembra Money Bank
