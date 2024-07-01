CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 46.2% in June

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 7,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock remained flat at $6.39 during midday trading on Monday. 152,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after buying an additional 2,535,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.