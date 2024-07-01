Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.60. 116,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its 200-day moving average is $337.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $380.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

