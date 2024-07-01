Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 273 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 482,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.43. 416,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

